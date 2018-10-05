Second dog in two weeks shot and killed at Stone County SPCA

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It was a devastating find for the animal lovers at the Stone County SPCA; Two dogs gunned down in the span of two weeks. Now the workers there, along with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, are asking for your help to find answers.
When Katie Stonnington founded the Stone County SPCA shelter, her goal was the give the animals all the comfort of home.
“We tried to make pens look like a backyard and give the feel of it where they have shade, they have room to run, they have grass,” Stonnington said. “They have a dog house for cover, and they have a sense of freedom and the ability to run around.”
So when her staff found one of the dogs, Buster, lying dead in his pen from a gunshot wound, it hit them hard.
"The first shooting, when I heard about it, there was a sense of shock," said Stonnington. "I hoped it wouldn't happen again because if it's an isolated incident, then it's a loss and it's a tragedy but it's done with."
That was Sept. 19. Then Wednesday, a second dog, Rocky, was found shot to death. Shay Bryan describes what she saw.
“He wasn’t moving; he wasn’t doing much or nothing and it made me worry,” Bryan said. “I felt very terrible. I do not know why somebody would do this to an innocent dog that has not done anything to anyone. He was a very shy dog.”
While the dog's pens are made to be comfortable, they come with one downside.
“When we originally bought the property, it was completely surrounded by a chain link fence and we just used that same fence and built around it,” said Stonnington.
That is her main concern right now, securing the perimeter of the property.
“We started a GoFundMe page called Buster and Rocky’s fence,” she said. “It’s for building a fence so what happened to Buster, who was the first dog shot, and Rocky, the second dog shot, won’t happen again.”
She doesn’t want to believe this will be an ongoing thing but hopes anyone who might know something will speak out before another dog has to die.
“I’d hate for it to be a pattern,” said Stonnington. “Our dogs didn’t go into their property. These people came onto our property and shot our dogs. When I say our, I don’t just mean the SPCA. I mean the whole community because these dogs come from all over the county.”
If you have any information regarding either of these incidents, you’re asked to contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-7251 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.