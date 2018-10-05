Protests heat up ahead of Kavanaugh vote

(CNN) – A day of demonstrations led to the arrest of hundred of protesters rallying against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s embattled Supreme Court nominee.
From New York City, to Phoenix, to Washington, D.C., the protests were hard to miss Thursday.
Thousands gathered outside the federal courthouse near the U.S. Capitol and inside Senate office buildings, all to rally against Kavanaugh’s nomination to the nation’s highest court.
The demonstrators included celebrities like comedian Amy Schumer, who was detained by authorities.
Many of the protesters focused on the undecided senators set to vote on Kavanaugh, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.
But in the midst of the protests, a moment of celebration came after the crowd learned Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota said she would vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Meanwhile, many Republicans appeared to remain confident the FBI report under review will clear the nominee.
A procedural vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation is scheduled for Friday.
