Pearl River falls to #7 Jones County in 88th annual Cat Fight

Trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter, PRCC capitalized on a Jones (5-1, 4-0) miscue. The Bobcats attempted to catch PRCC snoozing with an onside kick, but the ball only traveled two yards. The Wildcats cashed in on the early mistake, capping a six-play drive when quarterback Tavis Williams (Gulfport; Harrison Central) gashed the Bobcats up the middle for a 17-yard score. The touchdown marked Williams third rushing score in as many games as PRCC’s starting signal caller.