Pass Christian welcomes Cruisers from all over to downtown

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - The charming little seaside community of Pass Christian was invaded Thursday as the Pass hosted a Cruisin' the Coast Block Party.
Classic cars were on hand, and cash registers were ringing.
A colorful collection of classic cars rolled into downtown Pass Christian. It was an endless sea of vintage automobiles on Davis Avenue, much to the delight of onlookers, like one Delaware man enjoying his first Cruisin' the Coast.
“It’s just awesome. I’ve never been to a show before where you have over 8,000 hot rods and classics,” said Curt Kimmel. “Words can’t express what I’m feeling. This is a lot of fun.”
The car owners love showing off their classic beauties and talking about their prized possessions. There is, after all, a story behind every car. Sometimes a very personal story, like one 1966 Cadillac bathed in pink from hood to trunk.
“I wanted a pink one for two reasons,” said Melinda Wright. "First of all, I’ve loved Elvis since I was a little girl. I love the iconic pink Cadillac. Also, since October is breast cancer awareness month, and I’ve made 5 year survivor. "
With all these visitors in town for Cruisin' the Coast, it creates opportunity for local businesses.
Over a Hook restaurant fish tacos were being served. It's been a big week.
“It brings people from all over the world. It not only brings foot traffic, it brings vehicle traffic,” said Tanya McCellan, restaurant manger. “It’s wonderful for businesses all over not just Hook.”
An array of gift shops a specialty stores saw plenty of activity.
“It’s been amazing. I mean business is up. It’s wonderful,” said gift store owner Beth Cash. “The best part about Cruisin' for all of us here is meeting all of the new people from all over the United States.”
That’s why Cruisin' schedules block parties like this one in different cities on the coast.
It’s first class entertainment, and it’s good for business.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.