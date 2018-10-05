Moss Point family grieving death of Betty Vaughans

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Betty Vaughans was just beginning to place her fall decorations at her business, Providence Homecare Services.
But it now will be up to the family to carry on, not only with that, but with everything else.
It won’t be easy.
“Everything that we have built thus far has stopped, because of our pioneer, my wife, my children's mother and grandmother,” said her husband Freddie Vaughans.
Betty Vaughans was found dead Thursday morning between her home and her business on Bellview Avenue in Moss Point, and her 2003 Cadillac Escalade was missing.
It is not clear if her car was the vehicle used in the hit-and-run.
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said there are a couple of persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.
“Finding the vehicle is going to be a crucial part of the investigation when we find that vehicle and what condition it's in when we find it,” he said.
Until then, her family is praying for comfort and answers.
“God is in control,” Freddie Vaughans said. “So, therefore, we rest with God’s favor as we receive it when it comes to us. And that means, by way of information.”
Youngest daughter Teatta Vaughans is as confused as she is sad.
“It’s mind-blowing because I can’t think of anybody who would want to harm her because she was just one of those caring and giving type of people that you would want to keep around.”
She said she is committed to continuing her mother's legacy of caring for patients.
“This is something I have to do. This is mandatory. ... My mama told me, she said if anything ever happened to me, whatever you do, do not let my business go down.”
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Moss Point Police at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
The body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy, and services are pending.
