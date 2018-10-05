Last year’s Gulf Coast Idol winner remembers experience

There’s still a chance to sign up for the next round of Gulf Coast Idol auditions on Oct. 9th. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500, a silver ticket, and a trip for two to an American Idol audition city to sing in front of producers. This year, there will also be a fan-favorite voted on in an online poll after the finalists are announced. The fan-favorite winner will also receive $2,500. You must register to audition. You can do that by clicking HERE.