Junior Seau's children settle with NFL over 2012 suicide

The broader settlement, which covers more than 20,000 retired players, provides up to $4 million for a death involving CTE. Payments have been awarded in 66 of the 86 CTE claims filed as of Oct. 1, according to the latest report. Lawyers for the players expect payouts to top $1.4 billion over 65 years for the six qualifying conditions, which also include Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia. The claims panel has approved more than $500 million in awards and paid out about $330 million to date, the report shows. Lawyers have complained that the process is moving slowly, especially for the dementia cases.