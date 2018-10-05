Gulf Coast Industries holds Cruisin' Sock Hop

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - One of the best Cruisin' the Coast events may have happened Thursday at Gulf Coast Industries in Gulfport as they held their Cruise-In Sock Hop.
“There’s some who dress up,” said Dean Doty. Gulf Coast Industries COO. “Coordinating that with Cruisin' the Coast is such a fun thing. People are donating time and services.”
Workers at Gulf Coast Industries, which is affiliated with Gulf Coast Mental Health Center, say the event energized everyone.
“After a hard work week, this is it,” said Lois Parker, Gulf Coast Industry employee. “If you want to have fun, this is the place to be. Most of the people here can relate to the classic cars.”
Carlos Gayton brought in his Chevrolet Chevelle to add to the event and to give back to a familiar cause.
“I lost a son to mental illness,” Gayton said. “Giving back to these folks is a beautiful thing. You don’t hear a lot about them except during the Special Olympics or something like that.”
