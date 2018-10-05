“Even when he was mortally wounded, he did not think of himself”: Brookhaven police officer killed in the line of duty remembered as brave, dedicated

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - For the second time in two days, Easthaven Baptist Church in Brookhaven was a place of mourning and prayer as a community paid their last respects to slain police officer Zach Moak.
Wednesday, funeral services were held for Officer James White. He and Moak were shot and killed while responding to a shots fired call early Saturday morning.
There was not an empty seat or a dry eye in the sanctuary as the program started.
Officer Moak, who spent three years working the streets of Brookhaven and several more out in the county, was described as brave, dedicated to family and selfless, to the end of his watch.
Chief Kenneth Collins described his last moments saying,"Even when he was mortally wounded, he did not think of himself. He went towards officer James White and he was pulling him out of the line of fire."
Among those in attendance, law enforcement from around the country, even New York, along with Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood and Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves.
Officer Moak was killed just 12 days before his 32nd birthday.
The service lasted just under an hour and was filled with song, prayer and messages of encouragement.
“The best is always yet to come because death is simply the doorway to heaven,” said Rev. Dan Perry. “Zach, at this moment, is more alive than he’s ever been.”
The funeral procession, over a mile long, snaked through the city. The streets lined with people, stopping to pay their respects.
The hearse making one last stop in front of the Brookhaven Police Department, before taking Corporal Zach Moak to his final resting place.
