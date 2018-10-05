Cruisin' the Coast breaks previous registration record

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - It really is America’s Largest Block Party as Cruisin' the Coast breaks its own record.
According to Cruisin' the Coast officials, 8,328 vehicles were registered as of Thursday. That breaks last year’s record of 8,303.
Vehicles can still register to be part of this year’s Cruisin' the Coast events until Saturday.
Officials also say 308 have already registered for next year’s event, which will be held Oct. 6 - 13.
For more information, visit the Cruisin' the Coast website.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.