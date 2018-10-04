WLOX Editorial: Let your voice be heard by voting

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you watch the national television networks, you can’t escape the political divide in our country. The ongoing political controversy has made many turn a deaf ear on the rhetoric.
Maybe some have decided there is nothing we can when it comes to national politics. We would suggest maybe there is something you can do. People in Mississippi can show they do care about the direction of our country. The best way to do that is to turn out and vote.
Whether you vote for someone in office or someone new, a big voter turnout in Mississippi means we care about our communities, our state and our nation.
If you are not registered, you have until Monday, October 8th to register and on November 6, let your voice be heard by voting. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
