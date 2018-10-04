Walter Keck, aka ‘Barney Fife,’ honored in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - One face missing from this year’s Cruisin' the Coast activities is D’Iberville’s Walter Keck, who passed away back in June at the age of 75.
For years, Keck donned his Barney Fife outfit, hopped into his 1951 Ford Deluxe and gave cruisers fake citations. It was his way of being the city’s Cruising ambassador.
Wednesday, D’Iberville honored Walter Keck in a big way. From now on, the Automall Parkway in will be known as Deputy Chief Walter Keck aka “Barney” Memorial Boulevard.
It’s an honor for the man, and the car he used to pull over cruisers.
So this year, just a little bit of cruisin' flair is missed without Walter Keck patrolling the streets of D’Iberville in his ’51 Ford.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.