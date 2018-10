Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Most locations will probably stay rain-free. But, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. While severe weather is not expected, a few stronger thunderstorms could produce frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds in excess of 30 mph, and heavy rain that could cause brief street flooding. Still watching for a possible Gulf low, depression, or storm for next week that could bring a possible rain threat to parts of our region.