Slain police officer remembered in Brookhaven

Patrolman James White was laid to rest Wednesday after he was gunned down in the line of duty

Hundreds gathered for the funeral of Patrolman James White. Source: WLBT
By Patrice Clark | October 3, 2018 at 7:53 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 7:17 AM

BROOKHAVEN, MS (WLBT) - Hundreds gathered in Brookhaven to celebrate the life of police officer and military veteran James White.

Officer White and Corporal Zach Moak were shot and killed Saturday, responding to a shots fired call.

Brookhaven police Corporal Zack Moak and Patrolman James White were killed Saturday morning while responding to a call of shots fired. Source: MBI

During his funeral service at Easthaven Baptist Church, friends and family described White as a young man of honor and integrity.

“He respected people and he enjoyed serving people,” said Rev. Mike Mckee.

It was a celebration of life as loved ones and a host White’s brothers and sisters in blue packed the church to pay their respects to the 35-year-old fallen officer.

Hundreds gathered for the funeral of Patrolman James White. Source: WLBT

“Officer White will forever be remembered for finishing his race well," said Brookhaven mayor Joe White. "His active bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

“James White at 4:47 a.m. walked into the darkness with no fear because God was with him,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

[ Two “fallen heroes”, suspect identified in early morning shootout in Brookhaven, Mississippi ]

Those who spoke Wednesday didn’t reflect so much on how he died, but instead on the amazing life he lived.

“James was sent from heaven to be a law enforcement officer,” said Chief Collins.

White also served his country as a member of the Army National Guard. He fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom and received a Purple Heart after he was wounded in combat.

Governor Phil Bryant reflected on White’s bravery and awarded him a medal of valor during the service.

“Today it is my great honor to present him with the Mississippi medal of valor," said Gov. Bryant.

Hundreds gathered for the funeral of Patrolman James White. Source: WLBT

After Wednesday’s funeral, a convoy of blue lights and agencies from across the country participated in a somber procession as they led the body of the slain officer, father, family man and friend to his final resting place.

“I hope in some way his children, his young boys, will always remember their father served," said Governor Bryant. "He laid down his life for his friends and for his community.”

