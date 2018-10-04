National research program wants you to help personalize healthcare treatment

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - One sample of your DNA could change the future of health care.
The All of Us Program set up a tour bus in Gulfport on to recruit volunteers for a national bio-bank. The program is a part of the National Institutes of Health’s goal to teach people about precision medicine.
This personalization process is based on the idea that a person’s medical treatments should be as reflective of the life they live, down to their genetics.
Data from the study will be used by health care providers to tailor care for patients based on their biology, environment and lifestyle.
“Just imagine you and I, we walked into a clinic and we said we have the flu,” said Steve Curran, tour manager. "Chances are we’re going to walk out with a couple prescription, they’re gonna say get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids. Five days later, you’re feeling better. Seven days later, I’m still coughing my head off. One size fits all doesn’t always work for everyone.”
Similar buses are traveling the country with a goal of getting more than one million people to take part in the study.
The program also aims to reach a diverse population and include groups that have not traditionally been included in major biomedical research in the past. This includes ethnic minorities like Latinos, African Americans, those who identify as LGBTQ+ and people living with disabilities.
Community outreach efforts through NIH are expected to go on for the next 10 years.
The All of Us Program tour bus will be on the Coast until Sunday.
