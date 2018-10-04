Moss Point Police searching for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point Police are looking for the driver and vehicle suspected of killing a person Thursday morning.
According to Police Chief Brandon Ashley, the victim was walking in the 3100 block of Bellview Avenue when a vehicle struck the person. The victim has not yet been identified.
Chief Ashley is asking the public for help in finding the 2003 beige Cadillac Escalade suspected of hitting the pedestrian. The vehicle has a Mississippi state license plate that is personalized with the letters “UGOBJ."
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or its driver is asked to contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.
Moss Point High School and the city’s police and fire departments are located on the east end of the street. The hit-and-run happened on the other end of the road, west of Griffin Street. People who live in the mostly residential area tell us that there is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood as officers actively search for the vehicle involved.
