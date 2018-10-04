Jim Hood makes his campaign for Governor official

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Attorney General Jim Hood is ready to run for higher office. He announced his intentions to run for Governor in a press conference in his hometown of Houston, Mississippi Wednesday morning.
The announcement didn’t take anyone by surprise.
“I come before you humbly today and to announce our campaign for the Governor of the State of Mississippi,” said Hood.
Hood made it a point to not just align himself with the Democrats.
“I’ve been encouraged by over 100 Republicans to get out here and run and Democrats as well," said Hood. "And so I think there’s some good undercurrents out there. There’s a fresh breeze in the air for change.”
As for priorities, Hood says they will be creating jobs, rebuilding the state’s infrastructure, pushing for universal pre-school and making health care more affordable and accessible.
“I’m a lawyer but it doesn’t take an economist to know that roads and schools are our economic building blocks,” added Hood.
Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves is also expected to make a gubernatorial announcement. His office today said he would not be commenting on Hood’s announcement. But fellow Republicans are already asking voters to question Hood.
“Who’s going to support Jim Hood?" asked Republcian analyst Austin Barbour. "Jim Hood’s going to be supported by the same left wing national groups that are working so hard right now to derail the nomination process in the U.S. Senate of Judge Kavanaugh.”
In the latest polling by Millsaps College and pro-democratic pollster Chism Strategies, approval ratings of both Hood and Reeves are included. Hood has a 50-27 split with the half of those polled approving of him.
While Reeves is a more even distribution of those approving and disapproving, just 37% approval rating. It’s that broad appeal that has other Democrats fired up about the announcement.
“He happens to be a Democrat," said Rep. Earle Banks-D. "But even if he was a Republican, we all would be excited about Jim Hood. Because he’s that kind of man who we know. His heart is right. His mind is right.”
