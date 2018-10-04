Hwy. 603 blocked after vehicle hits horses, crashes into pole

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Traffic is backed up in Hancock County right now after a woman hit two horses with her car while driving down Highway 603.
It happened just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of CC Road. After striking the horses, the woman’s car went off the road, hitting a power pole, causing the pole fall across the highway. Authorities now have the road blocked to traffic.
The woman was flown in a medical helicopter to New Orleans. She is listed in stable condition but it’s unknown how severe her injuries are. There is no word on the condition of the horses.
Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers expect the road to be cleared and traffic to be moving again by 8:45 a.m.
