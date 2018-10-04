Gulfport city council member expresses concerns over proposed Harrison County school bond

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - On Nov. 6 voters in Harrison County will go to the polls to decide a $55 million school bond. Between now and election day, a Gulfport City leader wants to learn more specifics about the proposal.
“Until two weeks ago I didn’t even know that this was a topic,” said R. Lee Flowers, Gulfport city councilman.
Flowers has looked over the Harrison County School District’s plans to build a pair of new middle schools and upgrades to others. Flowers said he would have liked for the public to have had more input before the plans were rolled out last week.
“All we know is there is going to be two new middle schools built and some improvements made to the others,” said Flowers. “What does that mean for North Gulfport? That’s a big question mark.”
The school district did provide a rendering of planned renovations to North Gulfport Middle School, which will be turned into a K-8 school. The proposed upgrades include a redesign of the school entrance, new restrooms and an additional gym.
Flowers is concerned the construction of two new middle schools in the county will mean a longer trip to school for students and parents living inside Gulfport city limits.
“Busing the kids down to 7th and 8th grade and removing them from their area and community because that’s where the school is, that’s a big challenge,” Flowers said.
According to the the school district, some students inside the Gulfport city limits will continue to attend schools that are located outside the city, and attendance zones aren’t affected by the city limits. However, Flowers thinks every effort should be made to keep children’s schools as close to their homes as possible.
"When you remove a school from the area that it services, getting those parents involved becomes a tremendous challenge."
Leading up to election day, Flowers hopes to meet with school board members to get a clearer picture of what the school bond will mean for residents living in his ward.
“I’m not opposed to making these improvements, but I am opposed to going to the ballot with a plan that no one knows anything about.”
School district officials said each school in the Harrison County School District will be holding parent meetings to discuss the details of the bond issue.
More information on the Harrison County School District’s proposal can be found on its website.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.