Ex-rap mogul 'Suge' Knight set to get 28 years in prison

FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Former rap mogul Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison in a Los Angeles court. The hearing Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, for the 53-year-old Death Row Records co-founder comes almost four years after Knight killed one man and injured another with his truck outside a Compton burger stand. (Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Patrick T. Fallon)
By ANDREW DALTON | October 3, 2018 at 11:42 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 11:42 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, left, with his defense attorney Albert DeBlanc Jr., listens to the terms of his plea of no contest to voluntary manslaughter after he ran over two men, killing one, nearly four years ago, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison in a Los Angeles court at a hearing, Thursday, Oct. 4. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to a prison sentence of 28 years. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison in a Los Angeles court.

The hearing Thursday for the 53-year-old Death Row Records co-founder comes almost four years after Knight killed one man and injured another with his truck outside a Compton burger stand.

Knight struck a surprise plea agreement on Sept. 20, a few days before his murder trial was set to begin.

He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to a prison sentence of 28 years.

The sentence comes at the end of a long decline for Knight from his pinnacle in the mid-1990s, when he worked with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur to put out some of the most important records in hip-hop history.