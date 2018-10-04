Bay business owners loving Cruisin’ the Coast

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -The cruisers came to Bay St. Louis Thursday, revving up the engines on their classic cars. They also revved up something else, the local economy.
The streets of Bay St. Louis were full of cars, and the restaurants were full of people.
“We’re packed, starting today, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday" said Thomas Jenin, owner of The Blind Tiger. "I call it at capacity. We’ll be at capacity from lunch all the way through until 11 o’clock at night.”
At Biz-Zee-Bee, cruisers spent a lot of time at the cash register, picking out the perfect gift to take back home.
“This is our busiest week of the year," said owner Janelle Graham. "And small businesses, we really depend on this week.”
Some business owners say this week brings in more revenue than the Christmas shopping season. That’s the word from Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.
“This event means everything to our businesses because it’s right before the slow season. So for them to have this tremendous economic impact in the month of October right before the slow season starts, it means everything, “ Williams explained.
Even out of town businesses move in to take advantage of the opportunity to polish up the bottom line, including a T-shirt company out of Knoxville, Tennessee.
“The event is huge, a great impact. A lot of stuff, a lot of shirts," said team leader David Thompson. "We provide all the official event T-shirts for Cruisin' the Coast.”
It’s not hard to understand why the business owners in downtown Bay St. Louis are ecstatic over Cruisin' the Coast and the dollars that are spent in their city. To realize just how big that impact is, all you have to do is talk to some of the cruisers themselves, like some folks from Georgia, including Pat Garrett.
“When we come for Cruisin' the Coast, we’re here from Sunday until Saturday," Garrett said. "We spend between $1,000 and $2,000, between fuel, food and lodging, which is a very reasonable vacation to enjoy all of your sights.”
But the future may hold the brightest impact of all, according to Williams.
“These cruisers are visitors right now, but they could become primary residents, and that’s when we really benefit, when they keep coming back and eventually residents of our community.”
One thing everyone is thankful for this year is the balmy weather. As you recall, last year the threat of Hurricane Nate virtually wiped out the last three days of Cruisin' the Coast.
