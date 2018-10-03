WLOX Player of the Week: Bay High RB/LB Cade Compretta

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Practice in the 90-degree Mississippi heat can be difficult, but doing so after a win makes the conditions a little easier to stomach.
For the first time since September 2016, the heat wasn’t so unbearable for a Bay High practice.
“It’s something that I haven’t seen in a long time with these guys smiling and moving around fast, it’s been a long time to see their faces like that," Tigers head coach Benji Foreman said with a smile.
With their 27-13 victory Friday over Pass Christian, Bay High snapped a 20-game losing streak.
“It’s been a long road," senior running back and linebacker Cade Compretta said. "I feel like it’s a milestone that we’ve been trying to set and we finally did that, so hopefully we’ll keep on getting more wins.”
Through all the adversity, including an eventful off-season that put Foreman’s job status in jeopardy, the coaching staff and the senior class kept the team focused, and finally, led them to victory.
Compretta played a big part Friday, racking up 52 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with his team-leading 12 tackles. His performance earned him our latest WLOX Player of the Week honors.
”He’s just a hard-nosed kid," Foreman said. “He comes out, we know what we’re gonna get from him day in and day out at practice and in games. The way he practices is the way he plays. He’s a great kid. I’m sure gonna miss him after this year.”
Compretta and the Tigers look to build a new streak in the winning direction Friday as they host St. Stanislaus.
