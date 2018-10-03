TROPICS: Watching Caribbean disturbance, may become depression or storm

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Next week, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical disturbance or depression or storm could be arriving in the eastern Gulf from the Caribbean.
Moderate to heavy rainfall up to three inches could potentially impact areas along the Gulf Coast region anywhere from Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Florida during the calendar week of Monday, October 8 through Friday October 12.
There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this disturbance which currently has a low chance to become a depression or storm by next week, according to the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning.
“Hurricane Season isn’t over yet, folks,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Hopefully, this won’t be anyone’s threat. And if it develops, hopefully it won’t be our threat. Stay tuned as we learn more developments this week. "
Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.
