Thousands head to downtown Biloxi for America’s biggest block party

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - America’s biggest block party is back! Cruisers are filling downtown Biloxi, making the area seem like a scene straight out of an old black-and-white movie.
The Downtown Biloxi Block Party is one of, if not the, largest events during the week of Cruisin' the Coast. By 5 a.m., dozens of cars were lined up down Highway 90, eagerly waiting for the chance to park on the Biloxi Town Green. By 8 a.m., hundreds of classic cars filled downtown.
The official Biloxi Block Party event goes until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Then, many of the cruisers will head over to D’Iberville for the Blessing of the Classics, which is happening from 3-6 p.m.
Cruise Central in Gulfport will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., registering cruisers at Centennial Plaza.
Some cars go custom for the annual event, which brings thousands of visitors to the Gulf Coast every October. One car we found early Wednesday morning even had ‘Cruisin the Coast’ in white lettering on its tires.
Every car has a unique story to tell in its antique engine. Some of those stories have been passed down from generation to generation. One cruiser tells us his antique car has been in his family 50 years.
As of Tuesday night, Cruisin' officials were reporting nearly 8,000 vehicles registered with drivers coming from 44 states, Canada, Germany, and Australia. That doesn’t include the spectators who pour into towns across the Coast to see all of the cars.
In Biloxi, police are setting up traffic control measures to help with Wednesday’s big block party, which brings in tens of thousands of people each year. Part of that plan is setting out traffic cones on Highway 90 and only allowing vehicles to turn around at designated spots.
"I don't expect that the rubber cones in the roadway are going to be popular but there's absolutely nothing we can do about it except set up to try and control traffic if we have to," said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller. "The biggest fear is to try and get emergency services there if we need them."
The traffic plan will leave two lanes open in both the east- and westbound lanes. The cones will be set out from the off ramp at I-110 all the way to Debuys Road if you are headed westbound. If you're going eastbound, the cones will go all the way to White Avenue.
For a full schedule of Cruisin' the Coast events, as well as features on cars and more, make sure to check out our Cruisin' page on the WLOX Gulf Coast Weekend website!
To hear more from the Biloxi police chief, watch his full interview below:
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.