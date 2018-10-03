South MS Strong: Bodybuilding husbands say they are “changing the dynamic” of South Mississippi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -Keithon Burnette and Francisco Marrero Philippi are just two people who love each other.
“Marriage is marriage. Period,” said Burnette.
They just want to be seen like any other couple.
“We go through the same day to day that Chief and her husband go through and vice versa, believe it or not," he said.
Six years together, and they say their passion is just the same as the day they met. But like any couple, they have arguments.
“It’s a give and take. Every now and then, I’ll be like you know what do your thing,” explained Burnette.
They also have a passion for fitness and healthy eating and want to share that love with other people in South Mississippi.
Looking at their sculpted backs, or large calves and biceps, you might say it’s hard to imagine these men ever being out of shape, but both say they were chubby from childhood throughout their adult lives. They wanted to change that, so they did.
“My husband came home and jumped right in with me,” said Burnette.
They began going to the gym every chance they got and pushing themselves to lose weight. Seeing their progress inspired them to try bodybuilding...and soon their careers, took off.
“If you put your mind to it, if you commit to it, and if you hustle, you definitely will make it.” said Marrero Philippi.
The pair began to eat healthier foods and realized the effects their diet had on their bodies. The idea to get other people on board with healthier living came almost as a surprise to them.
“It started with a dream,” Burnette said, “I wasn’t able to sleep for the rest of that night. I wasn’t able to sleep until I put everything down on paper.”
A little voice inside Keithon’s head kept telling him to do more..do better...for his community.
He listened to it and now Charged up Grill, the couple’s meal prep business, puts out close to 1,600 healthy meals each week. They prepare the food in a small kitchen at Iron Works gym in Biloxi. The operation and “wiggle room” may be small, but their client outreach and social media following grows each day.
“That’s what I’m trying to put out to the community,” Burnette said about his business.
The men say it is not their intention to put a magnifying glass over their relationship, but being an interracial, gay couple actively serving in the Navy in Mississippi is something they find hard to keep undercover in most settings.
They say when they first joined being “openly gay” in the military was a topic no one dared to approach.
“It was in black and white: look, I don’t want to know...and if you are, don’t say anything,” Burnette said.
As time passed, they learned they could not truly serve their country without being true to themselves first.
“Apart from the challenges we have found a lot of support, a lot of love, a lot of understanding,” Marerro Philippi said.
They say now it surprises them when people they would expect to shun them, stop them at the grocery store, or at the gym and ask them about workout tips or how to substitute certain foods in the cart for healthier options.
“I feel like we are changing the dynamic mindset of South Mississippi...of Mississippi in general. I was born and raised here, and there are places that I am petrified to take my husband. But at the same time, I see it has gotten so much better,” said Burnette.
They won’t discriminate or pass judgment when a person preaches to them. They say that’s not the way anyone should go about life.
Francisco and Keithon want the people in their community to know that they are “here for you.”
Being able to bench 500 pounds or squat 400 pounds is not what makes Francisco Marrero Philippi and Keithon Burnette South Mississippi Strong.
It’s their drive to promote a happier, healthier Gulf Coast and encouraging other people to overcome their obstacles at all costs that does.
