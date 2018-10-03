Singing River Hospital adds two state-of-the-art operating rooms

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - It used to be storage space.
It is now a high-tech surgical fantasy land for surgery.
“It’s going to allow us as surgeons with our new staff and the new volume that we have to be more efficient with patient care, time,” said orthopedic surgeon Eric Washington, who has been waiting for this moment for years. “I can’t imagine any better OR suites and rooms in this region.”
Singing River Hospital’s two new state-of-the-art operating rooms will accommodate a growing volume of patients.
Just by chance, Washington will be the first to use them when they officially opens for business next week.
“I’ve been bidding for that,” he said with a laugh. “And fortunately, it’s opening on the day that is the normal day for me to do surgeries. So, it kind of fell in place.”
Will he have an iconic statement to make when he starts?
“Yeah,” he said. “Halleluiah!”
The emergency rooms have all the technological advancements you can possibly imagine, but the big deal is how sterile it is. In fact, officials say, they will have the cleanest air you’ll breath in the region.
Tiffany Murdock, executive director of surgical operations, said the new air filtration system is the reason.
“This allows for complete sterility around the patient from the time they get into this room until they’re done with the surgery,” she said. “It literally keeps the square they’re in with the surgeon doing the surgery the most sterile of the entire room of this entire hospital.”
The rooms are built big. That’s to accommodate all the robotic and other high-tech equipment, including three robotic surgical systems from general surgery to spine surgery.
“Surgical service is the thing that we’re the best at,” said Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond. “It’s a core competency for us and we knew that in order to continue to grow our program and have the best state-of-the-art technology, we needed these rooms to be configured this way.”
There are now nine operating rooms at Singing River Hospital, and the new rooms are expected to be in use starting Monday.
