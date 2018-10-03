Rain chances remain slim this week

The heat and humidity are back today with highs in the low 90s! We’ll stay dry for most of the day, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
Rain chances will decrease tonight with lows in the mid 70s.
We’ll remain in the low 90s for the rest of the week with a very small chance for rain. By the weekend, we’ll cool off a bit into the upper 80s as we see more of a wind off of the Gulf. There will be a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms.
In the tropics, Hurricane Leslie remains no threat to land whatsoever. We will be watching the chance for tropical development in the Caribbean over the next 5 days. However, there are no threats to South Mississippi at this time.
