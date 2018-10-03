Pascagoula hotels filling up fast for tourist events

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Goula Cruise officially takes off bright and early Thursday. That means cruisers and visitors are settling into their hotels rooms. If you haven’t booked a room, you better act fast.
“We’ve been sold out on the weekends around Cruisin' the Coast for quite some time,” said Tammy Moore, director of Sales and Marketing at the Hilton Garden Inn Pascagoula. She said all 119 rooms are booked.
Moore said it’s not out of the ordinary for this time of year. She said the Hilton Garden Inn is the hot spot for tourists year-round. Cruisin' the Coast is no exception.
“We’ve actually seen cruisers this year from as far away as Minnesota. It seems like a majority of the cruisers we see because I do a parking check every morning, we see a lot of Texas and Georgia," Moore said.
Goula Cruise is a huge boost for the local economy.
“Last year, the Mississippi Gulf Coast, we hosted 13.5 million tourist on the Gulf Coast last year. That’s 58 percent to the overall visitors to the state of Mississippi," Moore said.
She said with an event like Cruisin' the Coast and Zonta on Saturday, it’s no surprise the hotel is at full capacity.
“The annual Zonta Arts and Crafts Festival in downtown Pascagoula, that’s a large enough event to sell us out on its own. So we’re grateful for Cruisin'," Moore said.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.