One dead, one airlifted after two motorcycles wreck on I-55

All lanes are blocked on I-55 northbound near the Bogue Chitto exit.

By Morgan Howard | October 3, 2018 at 9:05 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 11:31 AM

BOGUE CHITTO, MS (WLBT) - One person has died, one was airlifted after two motorcycles crashed on I-55 in Bogue Chitto.

According to MHP Corporal Brandon Fortenberry, one person died at King Daughters after being taken by ambulance.

The other motorcycle driver was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. His condition is unknown right now.

According to MDOT, this wreck will greatly affect traffic and take at least an hour to clear.

We will continue to update this developing story.

