More than 1 in 3 US adults eat fast food daily, study finds

(CNN) - A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than 1 in 3 Americans eat fast food on any given day.
That number amounts to almost 85 million Americans consuming fast food daily.
Exactly who is eating all this fast food may surprise you.
Poor diets are often associated with poverty, but this study actually found the more money you make, the more likely you are to eat at fast food restaurants.
Researchers also discovered fast food consumption tends to decrease with age.
African-Americans are the most likely to eat fast food, followed by Caucasians, then Hispanics and Asians consuming the least, the study found.
Americans tend to turn to fast food most for lunch, and least for breakfast, with dinner in the middle, according to the study.
Experts continue to warn fast food is often high in sodium and calories while low in nutritional value.
Fast food is linked to obesity, heart disease and diabetes.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.