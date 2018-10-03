Hot October afternoon with hardly any rain

Hot for October with highs near 90. Looks like a beautiful day ahead. But a stray shower or thunderstorm can't be completely ruled out. Best chance for rain will be closer to the coast. But, most locations will probably remain rain-free today. And any rain amounts will be light with less than a half-inch at all locations in South Mississippi. High pressure keeps our weather pattern quiet for the rest of this week.
Then, this weekend, southerly winds off the Gulf could make it a little easier to see more pop-up storms during the afternoons. Next week, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico; a tropical disturbance or area of low pressure will be arriving in the eastern Gulf from the Caribbean and could lead to higher rain chances along the Gulf Coast region anywhere from Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Florida.
There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this disturbance which currently has a low chance to become a depression or storm by next week. Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.