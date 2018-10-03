Gulfport man admits to stabbing Good Samaritan, robbing two stores

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has pled guilty to stabbing a Good Samaritan in the stomach after robbing a Dollar General in Gulfport.
Marces Rush, 24, also admitted to a gas station robbery where the store clerk was assaulted. He was sentenced to a total of 50 years for the two robberies and the aggravated assault. The judge suspended 27 of those years, leaving Rush to serve 23 in prison.
The robberies began on the night of Dec. 14, 2016, at the Texaco gas station on East Pass Road. Police said a surveillance video showed Rush and a second suspect, Demarcus Leshore, robbing the store's clerk. Rush crawled under the counter and tried to take the cashier's personal bag.
When the clerk realized what was happening, police say a fight broke out between the clerk and Leshore. That fight led to the clerk being hit in the head several times with a laptop from his own bag. Rush admitted to getting away from the store with the bag, which contained several other electronics in it.
Twelve hours later, shortly before noon the next day, Rush entered the Dollar General on Canal Road wearing a mask. He jumped over the counter and held the store's cashier at knifepoint and demanded money. The cashier called a manager over, who opened the register.
A witness saw the robbery and went outside to tell her husband what had happened. Her husband tried to stop Rush as he was leaving the store, hitting him with a baseball bat. Rush then stabbed the Good Samaritan in the stomach multiple times and fled the scene in a car. Police say Leshore was driving the getaway car.
A witness followed the two men until Harrison County deputies and the Gulfport Police Department were able to stop them on O'Neal Road in Gulfport. In addition to recovering everything that was stolen from the store, police also found a large knife they believe was used for the assault.
Leshore was also charged with armed robbery and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
Both the Good Samaritan and the Texaco cashier have since recovered from their injuries.
Due to the nature of the crime, Mississippi law requires Rush to serve his entire sentence without parole. Once he is released, he will be placed on ten years of probation.
