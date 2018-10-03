Gulfport expanding leisure district

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The area where you can take to-go cups in Gulfport is getting bigger.
Tuesday, the Gulfport City Council approved an ordinance to expand the leisure district out from downtown.
The new area where to-go cups will be allowed will include most of the beach front along Hwy. 90 from Courthouse Rd. to Cowan Loraine Rd. where two restaurants that serve alcohol are currently operating.
Several properties remain vacant along the strip, and Mayor Billy Hewes is hopeful the change could provide an incentive for development.
“I think this past weekend with the downtown View the Cruise event showed how successful you can be with the concept in letting people enjoy the entire area from business to business,” Hewes said. “It gives businesses the opportunity to expand further along this Coast and considering traditional entertainment districts, it made sense to give them the opportunity to do it, and maybe it will bring more business.”
A state law was passed in 2016 allowing cities to develop recreational districts in which patrons may leave restaurants and bars with an open container of alcohol.
