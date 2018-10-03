Frustrated Courthouse Rd. business owners take concerns to City Council

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It’s a bumpy ride on one of Gulfport’s busiest streets as Courthouse Rd. construction continues past the target completion date.
Tuesday, fed up business owners voiced their frustrations in front of city council.
“It needs to get finished. We’re suffering,” said salon owner Chuck Kelly.
Kelly told the council his business has dropped significantly over the last 15 months since work on Courthouse Rd. started, and now he’s looking for answers.
“This has been a mess, and I think everybody is accountable including the city, the engineers and the contractor,” Kelly said.
The original contract called for the project to be completed in 211 working days, a target date that hasn’t been met. And the contractor Jay Bearden Construction is now paying a penalty of $830 for every day the project isn’t completed.
Like the concerned business owners, Mayor Billy Hewes also wants to see the work wrapped up soon.
“I don’t care what it takes, but this has gone on way too long,” Hewes said.
According to Hewes extra measures are being taken now to speed up the project.
“We’re having those discussions with the engineering firm that has oversight and the contractor to see what we can do to expedite this and finish it off,” Hewes said. “I don’t think we’ve had the performance out of the contractor that we had hoped for. We’re way behind schedule, and there are a lot of mitigating circumstances, I’m sure. But the fact of the matter is the timelines have been exceeded, and we expected to have the project done by now.”
Andy Phelan, representing the Pickering Engineering Firm said an additional engineer has been brought in and extra crews are working to speed up the process.
S.F. Alman clothing owner Ferell Alman remains hopeful his customers will have a smooth ride to his store by the holidays.
“I’m about to go into my busiest time of the year,” Allman said. “Almost 40% of my business for the year can be done in November and December. We made it last year, but if this project isn’t complete by mid-November then my business is going to suffer.”
Although Phelan said that target date of mid-November is possible, he didn’t make any promises.
“I believe it is aggressive,” Phelan said. “I believe it would be feasible, all be it aggressive.”
Originally the construction was scheduled to have been completed in late July with a cost of just under $5 million.
