Cruisin the Coast heats up with flame-throwing contest

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - With thousands of spectators, lots of flames, and lots of noise, the annual Cruisin' the Coast Flamethrower Contest delivered the heat to the overflow crowd at the Island View Casino in Gulfport Tuesday night.
The set-up is simple: really loud cars and trucks sit in the middle of a parking lot and shoot flames out the top and back.
Some cars shot more flames than others, and the crowd ate it up.
"It's wonderful, it's wonderful. We're loving it,” said Curtis Thornton. “I think it's great that everybody comes down to the Coast to watch it. It's wonderful for everybody, I think."
There was an estimated 3,000 people watching the show.
"Ever since we’ve moved here to the Island View, since it’s got a bigger place, it’s grown,” said Terry Ward, event coordinator and Cruisin' the Coast board member.
To shoot fire in the old days, you had to build up the gas and choke the engine; then, the flames would come out. Now, it’s a lot different, especially with defending champion Harlon Mallette’s machine. He’s got fuel injection in the back of his car.
Mallette, put on a good show but couldn’t defend his title. However, his effort was not wasted on the crowd.
"I keep screaming for all of them because I don't want any of them to give up,” said Caidynce Doherty.
None of them gave up, as the event kept going deep into the evening.
As usual, there was the People’s Choice winner and the Island View winner, all competing for more than $600 in prize money and the chance to win the big flame-throwing cup. But on this night, the crowd was the big winner.
