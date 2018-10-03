Active shooter suspect in custody in Florence County, SC; 5 officers have been shot

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The suspect in the active shooter situation that is said to have shot five officers in Florence County is now in custody.
After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, reports came in of a female deputy being shot during an active shooter situation.
A short time later it was confirmed that 5 officers in total, three deputies from Florence County Sheriff’s Office and two officers from Florence Police Department, were shot.
The condition of the officers has not been released and officials are asking people to stay away from this area.
An earlier Twitter post said that “Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in Florence. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation.”
