We’ll stay hot and humid for Cruisin’ the Coast

The heat is on this week! Highs today will be close to 90, but it may feel like the triple digits this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but many of us will stay dry.
Rain chances will decrease tonight with lows in the mid 70s.
We’ll keep highs near 90 for the rest of the week, with a slim chance for rain each day. Highs will drop a few degrees by the weekend into the upper 80s.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Leslie will remain no threat to land as it churns out in the Atlantic. There is also a broad area of low pressure in the Western Caribbean that could develop over the next five days. At this time, it is not a threat to South Mississippi.
