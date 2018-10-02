Warmer with fewer storms

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Fewer storms expected however there will still be a few isolated pop-ups possible this afternoon.
Severe weather is not expected. However, a few stronger storms could produce frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds in excess of 30 mph, and brief heavy rainfall.
In the tropics, the Gulf Coast remains threat-free this week. Leslie remains no threat to land in the north Atlantic Ocean. And watching a disturbance in the west Caribbean Sea with a low chance to become a depression or storm over the next five days. Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.