Our Lady Academy looks to add to volleyball dynasty

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Take one look around Fr. Peter Mockler Gymnasium on the campus of Our Lady Academy.
The countless banners. The championship plaques.
It doesn’t take long to appreciate this current, historic run for Crescents volleyball of 19 straight division titles and six straight state championships.
“Certainly I’m very proud of our girls who have accumulated a record like that through the years,” head coach Mike Meyers said. “But, as far as this year goes, it doesn’t mean anything.”
19 years in to his head coaching tenure at OLA, that winning mentality has worked for Meyers, and worked well.
It’s that same mentality that has his players wanting to hold up their end of history.
“The legacy of of all the different teams have slowly built (up),” Lizzy Mirandy said. “Especially us two seniors, we’ve really felt the weight of those past teams on our shoulders.”
After losing decorated players like 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year Emma Funk to graduation, those two seniors - Mirandy and Margaret Spencer White - took it upon themselves to lead the Crescents through what Meyers considered a ‘rebuilding’ season.
“Coming together as a team (was) definitely a challenge,” White said. “But, we’ve worked through it. We talk all the time on social media and we’re all really close, so I think that really helps.”
Rebuilding season or not, with another perfect division run (7-0) in the books, the Crescents are clicking at the perfect time, ready to uphold the dominant reputation they’ve built on the Coast and across the entire state of Mississippi.
“We’ve got a long road in the next two weeks, which we hope will make us better,” Meyers said of their remaining regular season contests. “Then from there, we just stick with (the mentality of) one at a time in the playoffs.”
“I think we’re really working,” Mirandy said. “We want to put all our hard time and effort into winning the state championship. Seventh in a row, we’ve got to do it!”
The Crescents, the defending Class I state champions, host Vancleave, the defending Class II state champions, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
