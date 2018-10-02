North Bay Elementary named Blue Ribbon School

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - North Bay Elementary in Biloxi was named a Blue Ribbon school.
The award given by the U.S. Department of Education honors schools for overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.
It's the second time North Bay has been named a Blue Ribbon school, the last time was in 2011.
“North Bay Elementary has a long standing reputation of continuing to implement the newest strategies,” said Teresa Martin, North Bay Elementary principal. "We believe in lifelong learning and continue to work each and every day with the great support of the school district from the top down.'
According to Martin, North Bay is one of three schools in Mississippi to be named a Blue Ribbon school this year.
