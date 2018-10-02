Melania Trump has tea with Ghana's 1st lady, exchanges gifts

Melania Trump has tea with Ghana's 1st lady, exchanges gifts
First lady Melania Trump arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | October 2, 2018 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 8:16 AM

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — U.S. first lady Melania Trump is meeting over tea with Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Trump arrived in the West African nation on Tuesday to open her first extended solo international tour. It's also her first visit to Africa.

A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump says the first ladies exchanged gifts: a White House tray in a signed leather case for Akufo-Addo and Kente cloth and artifacts for Mrs. Trump.

The first ladies are meeting privately at Ghana's presidential palace, Jubilee House.

Mrs. Trump is on a five-day tour with planned stops in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump embraces flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers upon arriving at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump embraces flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers upon arriving at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump and Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo watch dancers during an arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump and Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo watch dancers during an arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump and Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo watch dancers during an arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump and Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo watch dancers during an arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. First lady Melania Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump embraces flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers apon arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump embraces flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers apon arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
Children waves American and Ghana flags during an arrival ceremony for First lady Melania Trump at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Children waves American and Ghana flags during an arrival ceremony for First lady Melania Trump at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as she visits Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as she visits Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as she visits Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as she visits Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as she visits Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as she visits Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump accepts flowers from flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. Samuel Kumah, Chief of Protocol, is standing second from left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump accepts flowers from flower girl Lillian Naa Adai Sai, 8, as she receives flowers as she arrives at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. Samuel Kumah, Chief of Protocol, is standing second from left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, second from right, and Samuel Kumah, Chief of Protocol, right, during an arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump walks with Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, second from right, and Samuel Kumah, Chief of Protocol, right, during an arrival ceremony at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)
First lady Melania Trump visits with mothers and their babies at Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
First lady Melania Trump visits with mothers and their babies at Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The first lady is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)

Earlier Tuesday she visited a baby clinic in Ghana to highlight her interest in child welfare. She toured wings of the hospital and distributed gifts of teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets.