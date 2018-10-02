How these Cruisers turned into Coasties

By Jonathan Brannan | October 2, 2018 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 11:53 AM

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Mike and Brenda Wilburn are originally from the Memphis area and started coming to Cruisin the Coast about 10 years ago after Mike bought a classic GTO.

Once they started getting close to retirement, they decided it was time to move down to the place they had fallen in love with: the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mike and Brenda say they have met a handful of other couples who have built houses on the Gulf Coast after visiting for Cruisin'. Now, they get to cruise year round.

