How these Cruisers turned into Coasties

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Mike and Brenda Wilburn are originally from the Memphis area and started coming to Cruisin the Coast about 10 years ago after Mike bought a classic GTO.
Once they started getting close to retirement, they decided it was time to move down to the place they had fallen in love with: the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Mike and Brenda say they have met a handful of other couples who have built houses on the Gulf Coast after visiting for Cruisin'. Now, they get to cruise year round.
