Family of 7-year-old hit and run victim updates on child’s condition

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Family members of an injured 7-year-old Bay St. Louis girl are overjoyed with emotion. Despite the injuries she suffered Monday when a car hit Sereinity Bishop, the young girl doesn’t need surgery. In fact, we’re told she’s being released from a New Orleans hospital in a few hours.
Her family gave us permission to share this picture from Sereinity’s hospital room. Sereinity is the little Bay St. Louis girl hit by a car Monday morning as she was waiting to go to school at her usual bus stop.
Brad Ladner, Transportation Director for Bay-Waveland Schools, says the bus was at the stop right before Sereinity’s when the accident happened. According to Ladner, when the bus driver saw that the car didn’t look like it would stop, the driver honked the horn and put on the red flashers. But did not extend the crossing arm because that would have indicated to the students to cross the street.
Witnesses also told Elaine Miller, the girl’s grandmother, the car heading toward the bus didn’t stop. The car clipped Sereinity, knocking her face into the curb, before she rolled into the grassy median.
“And he just left her lying there,” Miller said.
The driver of that car reportedly took off without checking on the child.
Nine hours later, Bay St. Louis police arrested Grady Keith Farmer and charged him with felony leaving the scene of an accident.
