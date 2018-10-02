Cruisin’ couldn’t rev up without volunteers

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast is fully revved up, with thousands of visitors and their classic cars here on the coast from all over the world. Every day, events are planned for our guests.
But the recipe for Cruisin success couldn’t happen without one key ingredient. That ingredient is the Cruisin' Crew, an army of volunteers that stand ready to make sure the wheels turn smoothly for this 22nd edition of Cruisin' the Coast.
The volunteers number in the hundreds, all decked out in yellow shirts that are hard to miss. The biggest block party is a big draw for volunteer Eleanor Harvey.
“I like it because it brings people together. Antique cars, being that we’re all one family. We get together for fellowship and meeting new people.”
The skills the volunteers bring are needed in just about every area. Craig Grisoli is the registration director.
“I have volunteers on computers, putting in registrations. I have volunteers handing out registration packets and posters, directing traffic, running the autocross, running the flame throwing, running the burnout contest,” he explained.
Some of the volunteers are pitching in for the first time, including old time classmates like Mike Todaro.
“We said let’s do something fun for Biloxi to be involved. So, this is our first year. We’ve got several rookies over there. There are five us representing Biloxi High school of 1966.”
Others have been doing it for years and want the coast to shine just like the classic cars. One of them is Allen Strange.
"I do it just to help out and be an ambassador for south Mississippi. We really enjoy it. I really enjoy doing it and look forward to it every year.”
And for the visitors being helped by the Cruisin' Crew, lets just say they are very impressed by what they see. That’s the word from cruiser Judy Irion.
“They are so courteous and helpful. Every year we come. This is just a great event. The people are friendly. It’s just a great atmosphere to be around all these people. They are wonderful,” she said.
The executive director of Cruisin' the Coast, Woody Bailey, estimates that this year, there are close to 1,000 volunteers working the event. Some have been donating their time all 22 years that Cruisin' has been here.
