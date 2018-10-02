Cruisin’ the Coast salutes veterans

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -Tuesday at Cruisin' the Coast in Gulfport, there was a patriotic feeling in the air at Centennial Plaza. It’s an event that has grown in popularity over the years, the Salute to Veterans.
With the average age of cruisers 60 and above, there were plenty of vets on hand to catch some fun, food, great music, and most importantly, feel the tribute’s directed at them for their sacrifice and service.
A military honor guard and the posting of the colors set the tone for the day. Snappy salutes and hands over hearts, the MC for the event, Chase Mosley is a veteran himself.
“We’ve got over 7,000 cars coming here today, so that means veterans from all over the world are going to be here today. So, it’s a real pleasure and an honor to to recognize all the men and women of all the services here today,” Mosley said.
Entertainment included an appearance by Elvis, and a tribute to Patsy Cline. Every veteran was welcome on this day, something that didn’t always happen, according to Bill Farwig.
“Well, I’m glad to be here. And the fact that as a Vietnam veteran, we didn’t get welcomed home when we came home, and it’s great to be a veteran here in a place like this and be honored.”
Vietnam was on the minds of many here today, including Jim Porter.
“Today, it’s great that people are honoring the vets and really considering them. Unlike how it was in the 60′s when you came home from Nam and wherever and you weren’t welcomed home. So, it really touches you in the heart and gives you cold chills.”
It was also a day to remember those who couldn’t come to this salute because they are no longer with us. That’s the message from veteran Terry Lindsey.
“It’s a very special event. The men and women that gave up their lives for the freedom of this country, and it’s time we salute them. This hat is to salute my bothers and sisters that did not come back from Vietnam."
