Cruisers hit the race track

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -With most of the Cruisin the Coast action on Highway 90, the rules of the road still apply. But, a track is set up at the coliseum where classic car owners can let it go and push their cars to the limits.
It’s a thrill ride. Drivers can hit an autocross track and open it up in the west parking lot of the Coast Coliseum.
“This year we have a 63-second course. The really fast cars are coming in just under a minute. About :58 is about as fast as anyone has run. It’s a good workout to run your car,” said Bill Howell with Autocross Guys.
This track is open to all registered Cruisin' the Coast cars. Autocrossguys.com runs the course along with BF Goodrich.
Drivers go into the challenge with a variety of goals and emotion.
“I’m super excited. This is great. We’re loving it,” said driver Freddie Hebert.
“It’s very tight and very technical. It’s a tire chewer, but it’s a blast. It’s a great time,” according to driver Phillip Paul.
It’s a great spectator sport with people filling the parking garage at the coliseum to view the cars.
TV show host, motorcycle rider and all around thrill-seeker Christy Lee decided to give the track a go and make a bold statement.
“I just did four laps, and I got down to :58 already. My goal is to shave off one more second and get to a :57,” said Lee.
People can also sign up to ride along with one of the Autocross guys. The track will be open Wednesday from 9 until 5 at the coliseum.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.