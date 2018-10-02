Classic cars cruise to Moss Point as Day 3 of Cruisin the Coast begins

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Car owners will be Cruisin' the River City Tuesday as the 22nd annual classic car showcase steers into Moss Point. The Moss Point stop is from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. It’s one of three main events on the Cruisin the Coast calendar.
The others are the Salute to Veterans party Tuesday afternoon at Cruise Central in Gulfport, and the flame-throwing exhibition at the Island View casino Tuesday night.
Mayor Mario King is clearly proud his city is hosting Cruisers today. He was posting to Facebook Tuesday morning inviting everyone to come visit the River City and enjoy the small town hospitality Moss Point residents have to offer.
