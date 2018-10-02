Bay-Waveland Schools transportation director talks safety following Monday’s bus stop hit and run

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Safety is the top priority for every school district. But it's even more top of mind today following a tragic hit and run accident involving a 2nd grader in Bay St. Louis Monday morning.
The accident happened around 7:34 a.m. in the Washington Street and Michael Drive area. Police have charged Grady Keith Farmer, 29, of Bay St. Louis with leaving the scene of an accident after they say he hit and seriously injured a little girl. She’s currently being treated at Ochsner’s Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.
Brad Ladner, Transportation Director for Bay-Waveland Schools, joined us on Good Morning Mississippi with a plea for drivers to pay attention while on the road in the morning.
He pointed out that many students are out at bus stops before sun rise, and drivers should proceed slowly through neighborhoods.
When drivers see a school bus, pay attention to the lights. Yellow lights mean a stop is about to take place. And when the red lights are flashing, all drivers must come to a complete stop.
“Several years ago, Nathan’s Law came out and put a big emphasis on fines and penalties for drivers that ignore those [bus] signals,” Ladner said. “We just, as a community, here in Bay St. Louis and across the coast, we have to put a big emphasis on bus safety. Because those are our babies coming to school. We don’t want anything to happen to them.”
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.