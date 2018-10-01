Thousands head to downtown Gulfport to ‘View the Cruise’

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast is back for its 22nd year of fun. The party officially kicked off Sunday morning in Gulfport with the city’s annual View the Cruise.
The large event drew thousands of people, all eager to take in the sight of old school classics.
“I have been coming to this event since 1998 and it’s getting bigger every year,” said Glenn Burkette of Lucedale.
This is the ninth year Gulfport has hosted the large block party-style event and the event goers did not disappoint. City officials estimate 12,500 people showed up downtown for the event.
“The more the merrier, and we’re seeing a lot of repeat guests," said city spokesperson Chris Vignes. “I met a couple from San Diego and one from Arizona. It’s their first time here so the word is out."
So what is it that brings so many people out year after year?
“Oh man, it’s just the cars," said Gulfport mayor Billy Hewes. “It’s amazing the care that these folks put into these old cars and come to show them off and spend some time.”
With thousands of cars on display, you’re bound to find at least one that you love. Several caught the eye of nine-year-old Marina Smith but one in particular stood out from the rest.
“I think the one with the blue and it had like pink polka dots on it. It’s really cool.”
For others, Cruisin' the Coast is about more than just the cars on display. It’s about the memories those cars evoke.
“To be really honest, it’s a neat car but the value for me is when I look at it. This was my teenage years with my dad,” said Eric Mullins.
Mullins' red 1969 Shelby Mustang has been passed down in his family since it rolled off the showroom floor 50 years ago. It was his grandfather’s, then his uncle’s, then it went to his dad. Now, it’s his. His son sat shotgun when he rolled the car in.
“God willing, one day it will be his to continue on and after that it will be up to him,” said Mullins.
Cruisin' events continue in cities across the Coast this week, running through Sunday. To see a schedule of events and other cool features, head click HERE.
Check out more pictures from Sunday’s View the Cruise below!
