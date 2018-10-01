October? More like August.

The calendar says today is the first day of October. But, the temperatures will feel more like August. A few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly in the afternoon.
Not everyone will see rain. And even those that do, no washout is expected. The main threat from any thunderstorms today will be brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning strikes. If you have any outdoor activities scheduled today, you might want to take your umbrella just in case any showers or storms find your location. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s across the region. A few sites may overachieve and reach 90 degrees.
In the tropics, the Gulf Coast remains threat-free this week. Leslie remains no threat to land in the north Atlantic Ocean. No other systems are expected to develop over the next five days in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.